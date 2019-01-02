National Politics

Candidates start qualifying for 2019 Mississippi elections

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

January 02, 2019 02:55 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

Candidates are starting to file for statewide and regional offices and legislative seats in Mississippi.

Tuesday was the first day to submit qualifying papers. The deadline to enter races is March 1. Party primaries are in August and the general election is in November.

Five of the eight statewide offices will not have incumbents running.

Gov. Phil Bryant and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves are both term-limited. Bryant is not seeking another office, and fellow Republican Reeves is expected to run for governor.

Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood has already announced for governor.

Republican Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said months ago that he would seek another office. He said Monday that he will announce his plans later this month.

Republican state Treasurer Lynn Fitch has said she's running for attorney general.

