Ex-deputy accused of sex acts with jail inmates charged

A former deputy in Ohio accused of having two inmates perform oral sex on him inside the county jail while he was still employed as a deputy has been charged with sexual battery.
Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett said in a news release Wednesday that Marcus Johnson IV, of Huber Heights, resigned as a sheriff's deputy Monday and was arrested that day on two counts of sexual battery.
The 26-year-old former deputy pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday in Clark County Municipal Court. His bond was set at $20,000.
Court records don't list an attorney for Johnson.
Burchett says the sheriff's office opened an investigation Dec. 28 after receiving information about "inappropriate and potentially criminal actions" at the county jail in Springfield.
