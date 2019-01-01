US Rep.-elects Pressley, Trahan to take oath for first time

Democratic U.S. Rep.-elect Ayanna Pressley will be in Washington with the rest of the incoming 116th Congress for the chamber's official swearing-in ceremony.
Pressley, who defeated long-time Democratic incumbent Rep. Michael Capuano, is one of two new faces in the Massachusetts delegation. Democrat Lori Trahan bested a crowded field to win the seat currently held by Rep. Niki Tsongas, who decided not to seek re-election.
The swearing-in is scheduled for noon on Thursday on the floor of the House of Representatives.
Pressley, a member of the Boston City Council, will become the first black woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress.
The wins by Pressley and Trahan also mean the Massachusetts congressional delegation will have a record number of women. Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark and Sen. Elizabeth Warren both won re-election.
