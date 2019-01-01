New Hampshire police say pedestrian killed in Stratham

New Hampshire police say a 77-year-old Stratham man is dead after he was hit by a car.
Police say the crash on Winnicutt Road in Stratham occurred just before 5 p.m. Monday.
The victim, Terry Barnes, was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he died.
The car was driven by a 23-year-old Massachusetts woman.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
Comments