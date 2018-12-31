The Latest: Trump says he’d ‘love to run against’ Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks beside her husband Bruce Mann, left, outside their home, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Cambridge, Mass., where she confirmed that she is launching an exploratory committee to run for president. Warren on Monday took the first major step toward launching a widely anticipated campaign for the presidency, hoping her reputation as a populist fighter can help her navigate a Democratic field that could include nearly two dozen candidates. Bill Sikes AP Photo