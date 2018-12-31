Hunter found dead in northwest Missouri

The Livingston County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a deer hunter whose body was discovered in a field.
Sheriff Steve Cox says the man's body was discovered Sunday night near a county road in the southeast part of the county.
Cox said the victim had been hunting deer with a friend. They were hunting in separate areas and had permission to be on the property.
The St. Joseph News-Press reports the hunting partner found the victim's body and called for emergency assistance.
