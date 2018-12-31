Arizona governor names director of state’s Medicaid agency

Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a new director for Arizona's Medicaid program.
The governor's office on Monday announced the appointment of Jami Snyder as head of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System.
The program known by the acronym AHCCCS (Access) provides health insurance to nearly 1.9 million low-income Arizonans. That's more than a quarter of the state's 7 million residents.
Snyder has served as the agency's deputy director for more than a year and worked as the Medicaid director for the state of Texas before that. She also previously held posts as an operations administrator with the Arizona Medicaid agency and as a bureau chief at the Arizona Department of Health Services.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Snyder will succeed Tom Betlach (BET'-lack). He's stepping down Jan. 4 after nearly three decades of service.
Comments