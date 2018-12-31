Governor-elect rounds out staff

Maine Democratic Gov.-elect Janet Mills is rounding out her office ahead of her swearing-in.
Mills, the outgoing attorney general, named several new advisers and director on Monday. She named two senior policy advisers: former lobbyist and Maine Credit Union League vice president of governmental affairs Elise Baldacci and former Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree counsel Bethany Beausang.
Her director of constituent casework will be Martha Currier, who's worked in the attorney general's consumer protection division. Mills' former executive assistant, Melissa O'Neal, is set to serve as director of boards and commissions.
Former Pingree staffer Dorian Cole will serve as director of constituent correspondence.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Mills said former campaign staffer Michael Perry will serve as special assistant to the governor and chief of staff.
Mills will be sworn in Wednesday.
Comments