Maine’s governor leaves behind spotty legacy on transparency

Republican Gov. Paul LePage promised to fight for citizens' rights to access information from state government and kicked things off with a vow that his transition would be "the most transparent" in history.
Eight years later, he's leaving office with a spotty legacy on transparency.
LePage made Maine's spending more open and pushed lawmakers to give more detail about their finances. But he regularly declined to release his public schedules, took months to release the membership of a secretive wind energy panel and argued his working papers and handwritten notes shouldn't be open to public scrutiny.
Critics say LePage's administration was also slow to respond to public record requests. But the administration says all requests will be fulfilled he leaves office.
