2 shot in Long Island suburb that is among nation’s richest

Police say two people have been shot in a Long Island suburb known as one of the nation's wealthiest communities.
Nassau County police say the gunfire erupted around 3:15 a.m. Saturday somewhere on Pinetree Lane in Old Westbury.
The police say the two people survived. Their conditions aren't known.
Old Westbury Police Chief Robert Glaser tells Newsday that an officer answering a shots-fired call saw a car speeding out of the dead-end lane lined with multimillion-dollar homes. It's also close to a Long Island Expressway interchange.
Glaser says officers chased the car and apprehended four people. It's not immediately clear whether they were connected to the shooting.
Reporters for News 12 Long Island and 1010 WINS radio say they spotted a handgun in a Pinetree Lane driveway and notified police.
