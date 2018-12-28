Mills announces nominations for public safety, corrections

Democratic Gov.-elect Janet Mills has nominated former Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck to serve as Maine's public safety commissioner and Maine State Prison Warden Randy Liberty to serve as the state's corrections commissioner.
Mills made the announcements Friday, saying the "fundamental charge of any government is to protect the safety and wellbeing of its citizens."
She said both of her nominees have decades of experience, including military service, and both are respected by their peers. The nominations require Senate approval.
If confirmed, Sauschuck would oversee the Maine State Police, Capitol Police, Maine Criminal Justice Academy, Drug Enforcement Agency, Fire Marshal's Office, Gambling Control Unit, and Bureau of Highway Safety. Liberty would oversee adult and juvenile correctional facilities and programs within the state.
