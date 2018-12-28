Legal filing officially ends Rep. Poliquin’s election battle

All parties have agreed to the dismissal of Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin's lawsuit over ranked-choice voting without any award of legal fees.
A federal appeals court filing on Friday makes formal Poliquin's Christmas Eve announcement that he was abandoning his legal battle over the election. Democratic Rep.-elect Jared Golden won the election using Maine's new ranked-choice voting method.
Federal court papers indicate parties in the case agree that costs and fees will not be awarded to any of the parties involved.
Golden received fewer votes than Poliquin in the first round of voting, but pulled ahead when second-choice ballots were later counted. The election marked the first time ranked-choice voting was used in a congressional in the U.S.
