Ohio lawmakers OK bill to clarify release of police video

An Ohio bill prohibiting the release of police body camera footage under certain conditions, including video shot inside a home, is headed to Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).
If he signs it, the measure also will ban release of such video if it's considered a confidential investigatory record, was taken inside a business or recorded the victim of a sex crime.
The legislation cleared the Ohio General Assembly on Thursday.
The bill's sponsor, GOP Rep. Niraj Antani (nih-RAJ' ahn-TAH'-nee), of Miamisburg, says the legislation protects Ohioans' privacy rights "from all criminals and creeps" while holding accountable everyone involved in an encounter with police.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, who oversees Ohio's largest city police force, backed the bill as needed clarification. Columbus police created 60,000 body cam videos just last month.
