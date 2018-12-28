Kansas has new academy to promote now-legal industrial hemp

A northeast Kansas businessman is opening a new academy to train farmers to properly grow industrial hemp now that its production is legal.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Joe Bisogno's belief in the crop's potential inspired him to open America's Hemp Academy in DeSoto, about 20 miles southwest of Kansas City.
The academy plans to begin offering four-day courses led by agronomists and botanists in January.
Bisogno said: "Industrial hemp is not pot, but it is a pot of gold for Kansas farmers."
Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer signed legislation in April to allow industrial hemp production for research purposes. He said the goal is encourage the resurgence of hemp as a production crop and promote economic development.
President Donald Trump recently signed a federal farm bill legalizing hemp farming.
