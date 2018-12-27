Cheney: No pay during border-wall government shutdown

Wyoming's lone congresswoman says she won't collect her pay over the duration of a partial shutdown of the federal government.
Cheney says in a letter to the chief administrative officer for Congress it's not appropriate for members of Congress to continue to be paid during the shutdown.
She asks for her pay to be withheld for as long as the shutdown lasts.
The shutdown comes amid a dispute between Republicans and Democrats over funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Northern Wyoming Daily News reports Cheney voted for the border wall funding.
