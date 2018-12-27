Governor names next superintendent of state police

A 25-year veteran of the Rhode Island State Police who retired in 2015 is coming back to lead the agency.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo on Thursday announced the appointment of James Manni as superintendent of state police and director of public safety. He takes over for Col. Ann Assumpico, who this week announced her retirement after two years in the top job and 42 years in law enforcement.
Manni, who also has five years' experience with the U.S. Secret Service, retired as a major and since 2016 has been Narragansett's town manager.
Manni says he is "humbled and honored" by the appointment.
Raimondo says she will nominate Patricia Coyne-Fague to be the director of state Department of Corrections, and appointed Marc Pappas director of the state Emergency Management Agency.
