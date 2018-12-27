Southern California toddler killed by vehicle outside home

Authorities are investigating the death of a Southern California toddler who was struck by a vehicle leaving a neighboring home.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department says the boy, who was almost 2 years old, was struck Wednesday evening by a vehicle that was backing out of a nearby residence in Yorba Linda.
The boy was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The driver remained on the scene, where the Sheriff's Department's accident reconstruction team responded.
