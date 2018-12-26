Departing Kansas Gov. Colyer open to future run for office

Departing Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer isn't ruling out a future run for public office but says he will be looking at opportunities in both business and government service.
The Republican governor was not specific about his plans during a recent Associated Press interview, except to say he and wife Ruth will take "a little vacation" after leaving office Jan. 14 to Disney World.
He said: "I'll never to say no to public service where I can make a real difference."
Colyer was elevated from lieutenant governor to governor in January when then-GOP Gov. Sam Brownback resigned to take an ambassador's post. Colyer narrowly lost the August primary to Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who was defeated in November by Democratic state Sen. Laura Kelly.
