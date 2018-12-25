National Politics

2 dead, 1 critical in deadly Christmas Eve crash in Georgia

The Associated Press

December 25, 2018 01:52 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.

Two people are dead and one was critically injured in a Christmas Eve crash in Lawrenceville.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the victims in the crash were identified as 34-year-olds Saad Varney of Lawrenceville and Dionte Jordan of Decatur.

Lawrenceville Police, in a statement, said an investigation suggests Varney was driving a silver Acura west when he lost control and crossed into the eastbound lane about 4:15 p.m. Monday. The car then struck a black Mercedes.

Varney and Jordan were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

