North Dakota governor pardons 18 people in 2 years

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has pardoned 18 people and commuted sentences for two others during his two years in office.
Data from the state's Pardon Advisory Board shows the Republican governor has pardoned more people than his predecessor did during six years in office, The Bismarck Tribune reported .
Burgum supports the First Step Act , a criminal justice reform bill that President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday. It aims to reduce recidivism among federal prisoners.
The board's chairman, H. Patrick Weir, says the panel has extended the types of pardon applications it considers, in part because of the panel and Burgum's recognition of the role of addiction in criminal activity.
Burgum compares discrimination against people who have felonies to a scarlet letter "that just follows them around."
