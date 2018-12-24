South Carolina deputies kill man they say fired at them

Sheriff's deputies in South Carolina have shot and killed a man whom they say fired at them during a confrontation
News outlets reported Lexington County sheriff's deputies were called late Friday night by someone who reported a man had left a home and the caller then heard a gunshot.
Sheriff Jay Koon said dogs tracked 55-year-old Ronald Scott Jenkins of Lexington to a nearby area where he fired at the officers and one of the dogs. The sheriff said officers returned fire and the man was wounded. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Neither the officers nor the dogs were hurt.
Koon has asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the shooting.(backslash)
The race of the officers and the victim were not immediately available Monday.
