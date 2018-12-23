Anonymous donor gives gift cards for Watertown families

A secret Santa is spreading holiday cheer for dozens of families in the eastern South Dakota city of Watertown.
The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that an anonymous donor gave 20 gift cards worth $400 each to the Watertown Police Department. The certificates were to be given to families in order to help them pay for gifts, food or anything else they might need.
Officer Matt Hegg says the same donor delivered gift cards to the police department a few years ago, but this year decided to increase the amount on each gift card.
The families are chosen by the police department, which receives recommendations from the Watertown school district and other community organizations.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Hegg, who helped delivered the gift cards, says families were shocked and overjoyed by the presents.
Comments