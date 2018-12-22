New Colorado governor appoints 11 to top administration jobs

Gov.-elect Jared Polis has named 11 people to executive positions in his new administration.
The Denver Post reported Friday that Polis, a Democrat, appointed Angie Paccione to lead the Higher Education Department and Kate Greenberg to head the Agriculture Department.
Polis chose Shoshana Lew to run the Transportation Department. She's currently chief operating officer at Rhode Island's transportation department.
Stan Hilkey was appointed to lead the public safety department. Former Boulder Mayor Will Toor was named to the state energy office.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Polis appointed Patty Salazar for the Regulatory Agencies Department, Michael Conway for the Insurance Division, Rick M. Garcia for the Local Affairs Department, Kim Bimestefer for Health Care Policy & Financing and Joe Barela for the Labor Department.
Former U.S. Rep. Betsy Markey will lead the Office of Economic Development and Trade.
Comments