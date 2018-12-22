Barber to Sen. Sherrod Brown says he’s looking presidential

An Ohio barber said he has a policy of not talking politics in his shop — but maintains the new haircut he gave to client and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown made him look "more like a candidate for president."
Carlo Sarti, 73, has run his shop in Garfield Heights since 1977 when he bought the former butcher shop where he works four days a week. He learned two main rules in barber school — no discussion of politics or religion, he told Cleveland.com .
However, his customers have no problem when Brown stops by for a haircut, according to Sarti.
"He's a good person. Most of all, my customers, they can't believe when they see him over here," he said. "They're shocked. They say, 'Oh my God, a senator, Sherrod Brown here.'"
Brown started coming to the barber shop after a recommendation from one of Sarti's customers, according to Sarti.
Sarti doesn't follow politics closely, but he knows Brown is mulling a run for president in the 2020 election. One recent source of speculation was Brown's new hairstyle, a shorter look much different than his usual mussed and curly hair.
"It's a change. He looks good. And I think he looks 10 years younger myself," Sarti said.
"Yeah. I think he looks more like a candidate for president myself," he said. "He does. Whoever said that, they're right."
Garfield Heights is about 11 miles (17 kilometers) south of Cleveland.
