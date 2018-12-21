National Politics

LePage gets approval for Medicaid work requirements

The Associated Press

December 21, 2018

AUGUSTA, Maine

Federal regulators have approved Republican Gov. Paul LePage's proposal to require certain Medicaid recipients to work or volunteer.

LePage released Friday a letter from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that approves his proposal to require able-bodied adults to be working, training for a new career or volunteering.

The Trump administration has signaled it would allow states to institute work requirements for Medicaid recipients.

LePage also proposed co-pays for non-emergency emergency room visits and allowing providers to charge for missed doctor's appointments. LePage's administration has said such adjustments may decrease enrollment.

Democratic Gov.-elect Janet Mills' spokesman said she'll review the proposal once in office. She said ensuring people are healthy is a first step in making them ready to work.

Mills has vowed to roll-out voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

