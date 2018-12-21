Adviser to governor confirmed to California Supreme Court

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Office of the Governor of California shows Joshua Groban. A judicial commission confirmed Groban's nomination to the California Supreme Court Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Groban was a senior adviser to Gov. Jerry Brown and was instrumental in hundreds of other judicial appointments made by the governor. Groban received the approval of all three members of the Commission on Judicial Appointments, including California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye and state attorney general Xavier Becerra. (Office of the Governor of California via AP) Elizabeth Lippman AP