Man gets life sentence for burning woman on Crow reservation

This undated photo provided by the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office shows Dimarzio Swede Sanchez. A federal judge on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, sentenced the 21-year-old Montana man to life in federal prison for the murder of a woman who was beaten, strangled, lit on fire and left to die in a remote area of the Crow Indian Reservation. (Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP