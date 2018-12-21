Supreme Court, teachers’ strike dominated headlines in W.Va.

A state Supreme Court impeachment scandal has been voted the top news story in 2018 in West Virginia by Associated Press member newspapers and broadcasters.
Questions involving lavish office renovations at the court evolved into accusations of corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty. The House of Delegates approved articles of impeachment in August. Three justices resigned. Menis Ketchum and Allen Loughry were convicted of felony criminal charges in federal court. A group of fill-in Supreme Court justices later declared the impeachment process unconstitutional.
A nine-day strike by teachers that resulted in a 5 percent pay increase was rated the second-biggest story, and Democrat Joe Manchin's re-election to the U.S. Senate was third.
A constitutional measure approved by West Virginia voters addressing state funding of Medicaid abortions was fourth, followed by a shake-up in a housing assistance program for 2016 flood victims.
