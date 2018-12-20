Vermont gets federal approval to avoid future flood damage

This photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 in Northfield, Vt., shows a park built where houses stood that were damaged in 2011 by flooding from Tropical Storm Irene. The houses were purchased from their owners and demolished to make way for future floodwaters. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has given final approval to a Vermont plan to continue buying out homes and other properties across the state that are prone to flood damage. Wilson Ring AP Photo