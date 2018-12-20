2 Florida men sentenced in woman’s fatal overdose

Two Florida men have been sentenced to federal prison for their parts in a woman's fatal overdose.
Court records show that a federal judge in Jacksonville sentenced 28-year-old Joshua Paul Smith to 30 years on Wednesday, while 26-year-old Otis Thomas received six years and eight months. Smith must also pay about $24,000 in restitution to the victim's family.
Authorities say the victim and another woman went to Smith's Jacksonville home in July 2015. Smith gave the two women heroin and crack cocaine. The victim eventually went to sleep and never woke up.
Prosecutors say Smith and Thomas later found the woman dead. She was loaded into her car and dumped at a golf course to make it appear she had overdosed and died there.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments