Wyoming’s population decreases for third consecutive year

U.S. Census Bureau numbers show the rate of people leaving Wyoming has outpaced the number of people moving in, marking the third consecutive year of population decline.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Census Bureau estimates show Wyoming lost nearly 1,200 people between July 2017 and 2018, setting the state's resident population at just under 577,737.
While the population has dropped, the rate of outmigration has slowed. The state saw the sharpest increase in residents entering versus those leaving since 2010-11.
According to the state's Economic Analysis Division, the state lost 3,100 people over what it gained last year. That number improved from between July 2016 and July 2017, when net migration was negative 7,900 people.
The state's population peaked in 2015 with a little more than 586,000 people.
