Census Bureau: North Dakota population at record level

The U.S. Census Bureau says North Dakota's population has grown to an all-time high.
The agency says that as of July 1, North Dakota's population was estimated at 760,077 residents. That's up 4,900 from an estimate the same time a year ago.
North Dakota's estimated population has grown since the 2010 Census pegged it at more at 672,000. The state's population grew as the Bakken oil boom peaked.
The state lost population from 2015 to 2017 due to a slowdown in the state's oil patch caused by depressed crude prices.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
North Dakota is the 47th most populous state, leading only Alaska, Wyoming and Vermont.
Comments