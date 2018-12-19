Police use cold case playing cards to try to solve crimes

Rhode Island law enforcement agencies are using special playing cards that feature victims and missing people to try to help solve cold case investigations.
The Pawtucket Police Department collaborated with the Department of Corrections to produce 5,000 cold case card decks. Each card features a photo, case details and information for reporting tips. Unsolved crimes that happened between 1947 and 2017 are featured.
Police received permission from families of victims before printing the cards. Pawtucket Police Detective Sue Cormier says the support for the project was overwhelming. Nineteen police departments submitted cases.
Pawtucket Police used federal funding for the project. Cormier says there are similar card series in 19 other states.
The cards will be sold to inmates at the Adult Correctional Institutions and eventually to the public.
