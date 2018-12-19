San Francisco mayor asks for brother’s early prison release

San Francisco's mayor has requested an early release from prison for an older brother who has served nearly two decades of a 44-year sentence on a manslaughter conviction.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports Wednesday that Mayor London Breed sent a letter to outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown in late October asking him to "consider leniency" and commute her brother's sentence.
Napoleon Brown, who is now 46, pushed Lenties White from a getaway car on the Golden Gate Bridge after an armed robbery in June 2000. The 25-year-old woman was struck by an oncoming drunken driver and died.
Authorities said White identified Brown as the person who pushed her from the car.
The mayor's letter was first reported Tuesday night by KNTV.
Breed has been open about having a brother in prison.
