South Carolina GOP planning effort to reclaim 1st District

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2018 file photo, Democratic U.S. House candidate Joe Cunningham, right, shakes hands with Sullivan's Island Mayor Pat O'Neil after Cunningham's victory press conference at the International Longshoremen's Association hall in Charleston, S.C. State GOP Chairman Drew McKissick told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Dec. 19 that he plans to roll out a “victory program” for the 1st Congressional District this spring. Last month, Joe Cunningham narrowly defeated Republican Katie Arrington, becoming the first Democrat to represent South Carolina's 1st District in more than 30 years. McKissick called Cunningham’s win “the biggest disappointment we had on the ballot” in the 2018 elections. Arrington ousted U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford for the Republican nomination in June. Mic Smith, File AP Photo