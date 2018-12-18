Activists concerned by prosecutors joining police union

Supporters of criminal justice reform are questioning a move by assistant prosecutors in St. Louis County to join a police union, as well as the timing of the vote just weeks before a change-minded prosecutor takes office.
Assistant prosecutors and investigators voted Monday to join the St. Louis Police Officers Association.
The vote came just a couple of weeks before the first-ever African-American elected as prosecutor, Wesley Bell, replaces Bob McCulloch, who gained a reputation as a tough law-and-order prosecutor in nearly three decades in office.
Bell, running on a reformist platform, defeated McCulloch in the August Democratic primary and ran unopposed in November.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police accountability activist John Chasnoff says the assistant prosecutors are rejecting the "clear mandate" of voters who want to see the criminal justice system changed.
Comments