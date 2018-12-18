Scientists: Michigan may need stronger standard for toxins

FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, equipment used to test for PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in drinking water is seen at Trident Laboratories in Holland, Mich. A scientific panel convened by Gov. Rick Snyder says Michigan's standard for protecting drinking water from certain toxic chemicals may not be strong enough. The Michigan PFAS Science Advisory Committee made the finding in a report issued Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File Cory Morse