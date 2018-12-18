Man with S. Carolina roots hired to head up prosecutor group

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2007, file photo, Adam Piper, one of only four full-time staffers for Mike Huckabee's Presidential Campaign in South Carolina, answers calls and returns emails from the state campaign headquarters in Columbia, S.C. On Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, Piper was named executive director of the Republican Attorneys General Association, a national organization that aims to elect Republicans to top prosecutor offices across the country. Brett Flashnick, File AP Photo