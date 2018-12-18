Portland approves moratorium on waterfront developments

The Portland City Council has approved a temporary moratorium on waterfront development.
The 180-day moratorium was approved unanimously Monday night, and will stop further non-marine construction in the city's waterfront central zone until June 15. The moratorium was proposed due to a clash over a proposed hotel development.
Plans called for the 93-room hotel to sit at the entrance of Fisherman's Wharf. Fishers objected to the plan, saying the development would push them out of what is supposed to be a working waterfront.
