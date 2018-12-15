Chandler police: Store evacuated because of false alarm

A Chandler Police Department spokesman says a J.C. Penny Co. store was evacuated Saturday afternoon because of a security concern that turned out to be a false alarm.
Detective Seth Tyler says nothing suspicious was found but that it was good that an off-duty Maricopa County sheriff's deputy called 911 to report overhearing a verbal exchange between store employees about a possible shooter.
Tyler says the store reopened after being checked by police.
The Police Department initially said on Twitter that the incident appeared to be a hoax but Tyler later gave a revised assessment of the situation.
