San Antonio-based Soldiers’ Angels helps vets home, afar

In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 photo, Soldiers Angels' staffers Sheila Williams, right, and Vanessa Vinton, left, puts handfuls of candy into stockings in San Antonio, Texas, which will be sent out to members of the armed services. Through donations, the organization has locally collected about 17,000 pounds of candy according to officials. Soldiers Angels is a volunteer network in 50 states and 31 countries to support service members, military families, and veterans of all eras. The organization has sent 851,000 care packages to deployed service members since 2003. The San Antonio Express-News via AP Kin Man Hui