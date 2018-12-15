Auditor demands more than $200,000 from chancery clerk

Mississippi's state auditor is demanding that a southwest Mississippi official repay more than $200,000 to county government.
The Daily Leader of Brookhaven reports State Auditor Shad White on Thursday released a report saying Lincoln County Chancery Clerk Tillmon Bishop needs to repay the money.
Auditors contend Bishop improperly paid eight employees with $163,000 in county money instead of fees collected by the chancery clerk's office. They also say Bishop improperly paid $53,000 in salary and expenses after the end of the 2017 budget year.
Bishop says no money has been taken from his office and the findings were due to errors in bookkeeping. Bishop says he intends to meet with auditors to try to resolve discrepancies.
The auditor's office wrote in the report that it's investigating Bishop.
