Arkansas lake to be drained in search for missing couple

A lake in northwestern Arkansas will be drained in an effort to find a couple that has been missing since a Nov. 30 flash flood.
The Harrison City Council voted Thursday to waive bidding requirements and spend an estimated $400,000 to drain Lake Harrison in the search for John Villines and Amy Villines.
The two disappeared after their sport utility vehicle was swept off a city street. The SUV was later found lodged against a bridge.
Authorities believe the couple escaped the SUV, but were swept down a drainage ditch and into the lake. Assistant Fire Chief Darrell Pace said articles of John Villines' clothing and his wallet have been found in the area.
Mayor Dan Sherrell said he doesn't know how long it will take to drain the lake, but said it will be "a slow process."
