Indiana governor says passing hate crime law ‘long overdue’

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2018 file photo Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks about his agenda priorities for the upcoming legislative session, in Zionsville, Ind. Holcomb wants Indiana off a short list of five states that do not have a hate crimes law. But as the annual legislative session in this deeply conservative state nears, some caution that the debate could spiral into a bitter culture war. Darron Cummings File AP Photo