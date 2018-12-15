Wisconsin, Michigan Republicans enact lame-duck limits

CORRECTS SOURCE AND PHOTOGRAPHER - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker talks about legislation he signed into law during a news conference Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Walker signed a sweeping package of Republican-written legislation Friday that restricts early voting and weakens the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general, brushing aside complaints that he is enabling a brazen power grab and ignoring the will of voters. The Green Bay Press-Gazette via AP Jim Matthews