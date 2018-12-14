Deputy Honolulu prosecutor takes leave after federal letter

Honolulu's second-highest-ranking prosecutor is taking a leave of absence after receiving a subject letter linked to an ongoing federal corruption investigation.
The grand jury investigation has already resulted in corruption-related charges against a retired Honolulu police chief and his wife, a former deputy prosecutor. Current and former police officers are also charged.
First Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chasid Sapolu released a statement through his lawyer Thursday saying he is not a target of the investigation and has done nothing wrong.
He says he intends to cooperate with the investigation and looks forward to returning when it's resolved.
Ken Lawson, who teaches criminal law at University of Hawaii's law school, says a subject letter informs you that U.S. authorities believe you have information regarding criminal activity under investigation.
