Cranston police to take part in body camera pilot program

Members of the Cranston Police Department will take part in a body camera pilot program to assess the benefits and feasibility of issuing body cameras to the rest of the police force.
Starting on Friday, 10 members of the police department will wear cameras that will record audio and video of interactions between officers and civilians. WJAR-TV reports that officers will also advise people that their encounter is being recorded when possible.
Police also note that Axon, which is based in Arizona, will provide the cameras and equipment to Cranston at no cost during the pilot program.
Cranston police officials say Axon provides contracts with 38 police forces nationwide.
