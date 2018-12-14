Man sentenced to life in 2000 slaying gets shorter term

A Michigan man who was sentenced to life in prison without parole as a teenager after being convicted of murder, kidnapping and other charges has been resentenced to 35-60 years in prison.
WZZM-TV reports Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock on Thursday gave 36-year-old Chad Maleski the new term for what the judge described as a "senseless, brutal" crime. Trusock noted, however, that Maleski cooperated with police, including leading officers to the body of 66-year-old Willie Jones.
Maleski apologized to members of Jones' victim's family.
Trusock earlier ruled Maleski was eligible to be resentenced under a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that deemed mandatory life sentences for juvenile offenders to be unconstitutional.
Maleski was 17 when he was convicted for being one of four teens who attacked Jones in 2000.
