Gov McMaster makes 4 appointments to SC’s election board

Gov. Henry McMaster has chosen four new appointees for the board that maintains South Carolina's elections system.
The Republican announced Thursday he had picked former Kershaw County Councilman John Wells and retired Mount Pleasant businessman Cliff Edler for two of the positions. A third appointment went to Chapin business owner Scott Moseley, who has also donated to McMaster's campaigns.
McMaster also tapped Amanda Loveday, former state Democratic Party executive director and spokeswoman for U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, for the commission. According to commission rules, at least one member must be a member of the party in the minority in the General Assembly.
A fifth four-year position remains vacant.
