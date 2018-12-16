EXCHANGE: 4 decades of county government work ends

In this Nov. 21, 2018 photo, Tazewell County Clerk Christie Webb smiles during a conversation with friends in her office in Pekin Ill. Four decades ago, Webb answered a call asking whether she'd be interested in applying for a brand new job as secretary to the Tazewell County Board. Little did she realize at the time that saying yes then would lead to an adult lifetime of public service, including the 24 years as Tazewell County clerk. Journal Star via AP Ron Johnson